Lots of science, lots of fun from A to Z

IN the unlikely event that there any “CityNews” readers who imagine science is boring, a production at the Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, over the next two days should be sufficient to disabuse them of that notion.

For in “The Alphabet of Awesome Science!” two expert “professors,” Noel Edge and Professor Lexi Con, (just say them out loud and you’ll get the idea) from That Science Gang will present an entertaining one-hour show that should hit the spot with children aged 5 to 12 and their families.

Complete with quirky science and explosions, it’s a 60-minute race from A to Z in a show where audience members get to choose the order of the alphabet. The show was a hit at last year’s Adelaide Fringe Festival.

With a script by David Lampard and music by Mark Simeon Ferguson, it’s billed as “a thrilling voyage through the alphabet – where great big chewy sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises.”

Professor Lexi Con has curated a collection of her favourite words (one for every letter of the alphabet) with each word providing Professor Noel Edge with an inspirational jumping off point for 26 quirky scientific demonstrations – that squish squirt, float and fly, erupt and explode.

And it’s a race where the nutty professors have just 52 minutes to complete their alphabetical, scientifical countdown.

“The Alphabet of Awesome Science”, at The Q, Queanbeyan, 6.30pm, today (April 5) and 10am and 1pm, tomorrow (April 6). Book at theq.net.au or 6285 6290.